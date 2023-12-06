Is Adam Silver Jewish? Looking at NBA commissioner's family, religion & more.

Adam Silver is the NBA commissioner, taking office in 2014. He is of Jewish descent as was former NBA Commissioner David Stern. He is from a known New York Jewish family.

Here are more details on Silver’s background.

Silver is considered one of the most progressive commissioners in North American sports history. He brought in the NBA's player empowerment.

Silver was born to a Jewish American family on April 25, 1962. He grew up in the Rye neighborhood of Westchester County.

His father was Edward Silver, a famous lawyer who specialized in labor law. He was known for his efforts with unions and labor law in the United States. He frequently prosecuted police behavior. Silver died from cancer in 2004.

He was also a partner at Proskauer Rose. The firm is famous in New York City. Founded in 1875, the firm generates more than $1 billion in revenue annually. It continues to be the NBA's primary law firm.

Adam Silver’s mother, Melba, was also from New York. She died in Boca Raton, Florida in 2004. She was an active volunteer in the Rye area of New York, volunteering on planning commissions and in public libraries.

During her retirement years in Florida, she also volunteered with Planned Parenthood. She was an active supporter and sat on boards of local public arts.

Adam Silver’s early life

Before becoming NBA commissioner, Adam Silver graduated from Duke University in political science in 1984.

Silver then earned his law degree at the University of Chicago. He began his law career as a district court lawyer in Southern New York. He then worked at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, which is one of the most famous legal firms in the U.S.

Silver then began his NBA career. He started as the deputy commissioner before being promoted to chief operations officer. Silver focused his work on representing the league in collective bargaining agreements.

Silver is married to interior designer Maggie Grise. The couple have two children.

Silver has often been credited as a progressive commissioner. He and the NBA have received large praise for the new In-Season Tournament.

Silver also moved the NBA to pursue business abroad. He has actively attempted to expand the league's brand worldwide, especially in China. Silver has received criticism for the league's ties to China.