Is Andre Iguodala retiring? Exploring more about veteran free agent’s career prospects after failing to land a deal

After spending the past 19 years in the NBA, Andre Iguodala does not find himself on a roster. With the season rapidly approaching, many are starting to speculate if the 39-year-old will decide to retire.

At the moment, Andre Iguodala has not made an official announcement in regards to retirement. However, some people around the league believe that is what he'll end up doing.

During a recent appearance on "Dubs Talk," Golden State Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. was asked about Iguodala returning to the team. He does not anticipate it happening, but is going to leave the door open for the former Finals MVP.

“But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” Dunleavy said. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”

Iguodala has spent eight years with the Warriors franchise spanning from to 2013 to 2023. He was on the roster last season, but appeared in just eight games. In that span, he averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

At this point in his career, Iguodala has been more of a coach in uniform then a player. His role with Golden State draws comparisons to Udonis Haslem with the Miami Heat. Iguodala has been a mentor to some of the Warriors' younger players like Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

Andre Iguodala speaks on potential Hall of Fame nod

Towards the end of his career, people in basketball circles have constantly debated if Andre Iguodala is worthy of making the Hall of Fame. Along with being an All-Star-level player in his younger years, he played a key role in a dynasty after his prime.

If Iguodala does decide to retire, he'll end his NBA career as a four-time champion, one-time All-Star, two-time All-Defense and one-time Finals MVP.

Last year, Iguodala joined former teammate Draymond Green on his podcast. During the interview, the Hall of Fame debate came up. Green feels Iguodala is a lock to get in, but the veteran forward doesn't see it that way.

"I always say there's guys in the Hall of Fame that I feel like I'm better than him," Iguodala said. "But there are guys who are not in the Hall of Fame that are better than me."

"That says a lot, so I'm just like hey man it just is what it is. If it comes it comes, if it doesn't it doesn't."