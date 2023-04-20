Is Andrew Wiggins playing against the Kings? Latest injury update on Warriors' star ahead of matchup (20th April 2023)

In a crucial Game 2, Andrew Wiggins was finally re-inserted into the starting lineup. He looked much more aggressive with his shotmaking and scored 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting. With two games now under his belt, he continues to be more comfortable in the playoff atmosphere as he shakes off some rust.

Down 0-2, the Warriors are going to need all the firepower they can get outside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, especially on the defensive end with Draymond Green unavailable.

For Game 3 at Golden State's Chase Center, Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. Similar to Wiggins' status, Gary Payton II (illness) and Jordan Poole (left ankle sprain) are also listed as questionable.

Gary Payton and Andrew Wiggins' availability will prove crucial as they are the next two best defenders on the roster after Draymond Green. With the Warriors going up against a juggernaut offense in the Kings, their defense must be able to hold its own and slow Sacramento's offense down if they even want a shot in this series.

In a tightly-contested first-round series between the two, fans can expect another wire-to-wire duel as the Warriors try to secure a victory in this series.

Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins' return in Game 1

After a two-month absence due to tending to his father's serious medical condition, Andrew Wiggins finally returned to action for Game 1 against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Wiggins scored 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting coming off the bench. He looked a bit rusty as he was still trying to get his legs under him. But Steve Kerr remained pleased with what he saw from him as he spoke during the post-game interview.

"So, so awesome to have him back,” Steve Kerr said. “We’re whole with him out there. Our team makes sense with Wiggs back. I thought he looked really good. I thought first half he was amazing. Second half he maybe wore down a little bit, which is to be expected given that he hasn’t played in a game in over two months. But he was fantastic."

Wiggins had a shot to give the Warriors a one-point lead with a 3-point shot but ended up missing it.

Even with the missed shot, Andrew Wiggins spoke during the post-game interview and remained optimistic about finally returning to the court.

"That last one felt amazing — it did,” Wiggins said. “Didn’t go in, though. But it’s only up from here. I know I’ll make more shots."

The Golden State Warriors, down 0-2 in this best-of-seven series, have a shot to give themselves some life. Game 3 is pivotal in this first-round matchup.

