“Is that the answer u was lookin for?” – Devin Booker fires shot at Paul George for fueling beef with Klay Thompson

In a very heated exchange on the court early in the season, Thompson taunted Booker by holding up four fingers. The gesture meant that while Booker may have the upper hand on Thompson's Warriors at the time, the team had already won four championships.

The taunt went viral online with fans questioning what Thompson and the Warriors' past accomplishments meant at the moment. Steph Curry, who sat on the bench, had what many fans perceived to be an unamused look on his face.

After Thompson appeared on Paul George's 'Podcast P' show to talk about basketball with the Clippers forward, Devin Booker took to Instagram. Tweeting a salute emoji, he followed up the comment with another, where he wrote:

"Is that the answer u was lookin for?"

In the comment, the three-time All-Star also tagged George, calling him out for his line of questioning during Thompson's episode of the podcast.

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six

What did Klay Thompson say to Paul George about Devin Booker on his podcast?

On 'Podcast P', Klay Thompson spoke about the infamous 'four rings' taunt to Devin Booker. Although he seemed to be proud of it at the time, he stated on the podcast that in hindsight, it didn't age very well.

"I was in my feelings, and [Booker] was busting my a** that day. I was not where I needed to be. Stuff doesn't age well, and that didn't age well for me. I don't need to be flexing four rings, bro. Everybody knows that that's on Wikipedia.

"My game wasn't where it was at, and we all get insecure at times. I'm man enough to admit we all have our moments of weakness. I'm not really proud of that one."

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

With George eager to return to the court this season, he will match up with both Devin Booker and Klay Thompson several times this year. After the Golden State Warriors as well as the Phoenix Suns failed to capture NBA gold last season, both teams have set their sights high.

Phoenix, with Bradley Beal now on the roster, is now being considered one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Whereas, the Golden State Warriors, after landing Chris Paul, hope that his veteran experience will pay dividends.

Paul George responds to Devin Booker's take on Klay Thompson interview

After Devin Booker took a shot at Paul George in the comments, the veteran forward responded to the comment. During a recent video game stream, George was asked by a viewer about Booker's comment.

He responded, slamming Booker for the comment while questioning just what the comment meant in the first place:

"I mean he didn't rey nothing other than, 'Is that what you wanted to hear?' I don't rere, that's Klay's answer. You know what I mean? That's Klay's answer. I asked a question, and Klay gave his response. That's Klay's answer. I don't know what that was supposed to mean. Sorry a** response."

