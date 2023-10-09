Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 9)

Anthony Davis logged in minutes during the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. They now face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Oct. 9, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Against the Warriors, Davis registered 15 points and five boards while shooting 6-of-11 shots in almost 13 minutes of playing time. With the Lakers making an investment in Davis in the off-season, they should look to take care of their biggest asset.

Their game against the Nets is a non-baring matchup, so having already played against the Warriors, there's a good chance that the Lakers could rest Davis for this preseason game.

With Anthony Davis probably sitting out, it would give a chance for other players to get used to the Lakers system. That means the likes of Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood may look to get some minutes against the Nets.

LeBron James is probable to play against the Nets, but with the 38-year-old looking to save his aging legs, the Lakers would probably sit him beside Davis.

Other Lakers that took the spotlight aside from Anthony Davis

With the way Anthony Davis showcased that he's healthy and ready for the upcoming season, other players also took the stage and maximized the minutes given to them by coach Darvin Ham.

Max Christie logged in almost 25 minutes and managed 15 points along with two rebounds and one steal. D'Angelo Russell also impressed manning the point guard position with 15 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Lakers took the chance to break in their newly acquired players like Gabe Vincent, who was the starting guard. He tallied seven points and four assists in 20 minutes, though..

Christian Wood also saw action with five points and four rebounds while Jaxson Hayes logged in 15 minutes and provided five points, three assists and two rebounds.

It was not all good for the Lakers, though, as former Duke Blue Devil Cam Reddish struggled, missing all four shots in 18 minutes of playing time.

After the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers play four games preseason games. The Sacramento Kings will be up next on Oct. 12 before the Warriors host the Lakers on Oct. 20.