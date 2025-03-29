Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Bulls? Latest on Mavericks superstar's availability (Mar. 29)

Anthony Davis is expected to play for the Dallas Mavericks in their interconference regular-season game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. He is listed as "probable" on the injury report due to a left abductor strain. Barring any last-minute setbacks, the former Lakers superstar is set to lead the Mavericks' charge against the Bulls.

Davis was on the court during the Mavericks' 101-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, marking his second game back after a lengthy injury hiatus. He finished with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 15 minutes, shooting 5 of 19 from the field, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Davis recently sat down with Marc J. Spears and once again addressed his trade from the Lakers to the Mavericks. The one-time NBA champion expressed his surprise at the trade but reaffirmed that he remains in good spirits.

"I’m great. I don’t feel it, but a lot of people have been coming to me and telling me they haven’t seen me smile like this in a long time," Davis told Andscape.

"Family is happy. Everybody is happy. It’s the nature of the business. Obviously, the first maybe 48 hours, it was just a shock because I wasn’t expecting it. Nobody was expecting it, so they say."

Anthony Davis is now tasked with leading the Mavericks to the playoffs, with the team's path to the postseason likely running through the play-in tournament. The Dallas-based franchise currently sits in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, holding a 36-38 record through 74 games.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Mar. 29, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Bulls game will be telecast live on CHSN (local) and KFAA (local). The game will be available for live streaming on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

