Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? 9-time All-Star's status revealed for key clash (March 2)

Anthony Davis' status for Saturday night's marquee matchup between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets is probable. The Lakers star has been a staple on the injury report but missed only four games, producing his healthiest year in the Purple and Gold.

Davis will likely play Saturday's game, too. He has carried the same status since November and has often been made available closer to tipoff. The Lakers also desperately need his services in the paint against reigning finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

LA has now gone seven games winless against the Nuggets, including the playoffs, and Jokic has brought his 'A-game' in every contest, often outplaying Davis.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis makes the Lakers injury report because of a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy ailment. The injury occurs due to excessive workload. Davis has rarely missed games since February last year, becoming one of the most reliable players in the NBA. He's played through niggles in this stretch, leading to his consistent mention in the injury report.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis has played 30 times against the Nuggets, averaging 24.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He holds a 13-17 record against the defending NBA champions.

In two games against Denver this season, Davis has averaged 24.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 3.0 bpg. He had 32 points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks in a 114-106 loss.

Davis hasn't entirely stopped Jokic's dominance in the post despite the spectacular production at times. However, he remains LA's best bet to limit the reigning finals MVP.

Jokic's size advantage has proven too much for AD to handle, along with his pick-and-roll actions with Jamal Murray.

The Lakers would've hoped to have Jarred Vanderbilt available for this game, but he won't be playing. However, Cam Reddish will likely suit up and he could be a good partner for AD in pick-and-roll actions for Murray and Jokic.

LA should also try using more Jaxson Hayes in this contest to throw more bodies at Jokic. It's something most teams try to make things tough on the two-time MVP. It takes away his angles and ability to score at will, with Davis as the help defender.

The Lakers should also turn to LeBron James to guard Jokic more. He can physically hold his own against the Nuggets star, and some sample size proves this.

