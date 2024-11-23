Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Lakers superstar's availability (Nov. 23)

Anthony Davis is likely to play in the Lakers' crunch matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Davis is listed as "probable" due to left plantar fasciitis, a lingering issue he has been managing since the start of the season. Despite the injury, the nine-time All-Star has shown remarkable resilience, missing just one of the Lakers' 15 games this season.

In Thursday’s heartbreaking 119-118 loss to the Orlando Magic, Davis once again led the team with a dominant performance. However, his two missed clutch free throws proved costly in the narrow defeat.

The one-time NBA champion finished the game with an impressive stat line of 39 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 38 minutes, shooting 14-of-22 from the field, including a perfect 1-of-1 from beyond the arc.

Davis will need to bring his A-game against the Nuggets, as he faces a tough matchup against reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic returned to action on Friday after missing three games, recording a strong performance in the Nuggets’ 123-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis vs. Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis has faced the Denver Nuggets numerous times throughout his career, but his overall record against the Western Conference powerhouse doesn’t fully reflect his exceptional abilities.

Across 31 games against the Nuggets, Davis has averaged 23.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.5 blocks per game, shooting an efficient 52.9% from the field, 24.4%. from beyond the arc.

In the previous season, Davis faced the Nuggets three times, posting an average of 22.0 points per game.

How to watch Anthony Davis in action during Lakers vs. Nuggets?

The LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Nuggets game will be broadcast live on NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet (local) and ALT (local). The live streaming of the game will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

