Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Knicks? Latest on Mavericks superstar's status after return from injury (Mar. 25)

Anthony Davis will not play for the Dallas Mavericks in their regular-season game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The star center made his highly anticipated return on Monday after spending over a month recovering from an abductor strain.

Davis played a key role in the Mavericks' dominant 120-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, logging 27 minutes and finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. After the game, Davis confirmed that he would sit out the Knicks matchup as the Mavericks are playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Anthony Davis spoke openly about watching the injury-plagued Mavericks compete in every game, despite being without several key contributors. The former Lakers star also emphasized that the idea of not returning this season never crossed his mind.

"It was tough seeing these guys battling every night," Davis said. "Winning close games. Losing close games. Blowing teams out. Getting blown out…For me, it was never a thought about if I was going to come back & play."

Anthony Davis also understands the challenging position the Dallas Mavericks are currently in. While the team still has a chance to make the playoffs, it is likely that their path will lead through the play-in tournament. The franchise is currently ranked 11th in the standings with a 25-37 record.

The former New Orleans Pelicans star is not ready to give up. Instead, he is focused on getting into the best possible shape for the play-in tournament, determined to deliver his best performance and help the team secure a postseason spot.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks will be available for live broadcast on MSG (local) and KFAA (local). For streaming options, the game can be accessed via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website, though regional restrictions may apply.

The game is slated to be played on Tuesday, March 25, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

