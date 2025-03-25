Anthony Davis makes feelings crystal clear on injury comeback despite Mavericks' current state - "Not the one to throw in the towel"

Dallas Mavericks superstar big man Anthony Davis made his highly anticipated comeback during Monday's 120-101 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Afterward, the 2020 NBA champion touched on his reasoning for returning despite the depleted Mavericks' slide in the standings.

Acquired from the LA Lakers in a Feb. 2 blockbuster trade, Davis appeared in just one game with Dallas before suffering a left adductor strain. The injury cost him 18 contests, with his squad going 6-12 to fall just outside the Western Conference postseason picture.

Amid Davis' extended absence, his co-star Kyrie Irving suffered a torn left ACL on March 3, cutting his campaign short. Furthermore, injuries racked up across the Mavericks' roster, with centers Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) still sidelined.

Many projected the shorthanded team to wave the white flag by shutting down Davis and other key veterans to enhance its draft lottery odds. However, according to the 10-time All-Star, that isn't how he's wired.

"I'm not the one to throw in the towel and sit down. I felt good enough to play," Davis said postgame.

Davis added that he remains hopeful he can guide his team to a play-in spot.

"We've got goals in mind," Davis said. "Even though we are undermanned, not 100% healthy. Guys are coming back, Live and Gaff. I want to make sure I have rhythm if we are able to get in the play-in."

With Monday's victory, Dallas (35-37) moved back into 10th in the West. However, it is only half a game ahead of the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns (34-37), with 10 outings remaining. Meanwhile, the Suns hold the tiebreaker, putting pressure on the Mavericks to finish the season strong.

Anthony Davis makes two-way presence felt in return

Anthony Davis was limited to 27 minutes in his return, as he was on a minutes restriction and the Mavericks led throughout. Nevertheless, he made an impact on both ends of the court.

Davis tallied 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block, shooting 6-for-9 (66.7%). He also finished with a plus-minus of plus-12, second on his team behind leading scorer Naji Marshall (22 points, plus-22).

Davis' next chance to suit up comes Tuesday when Dallas (35-37) continues its four-game road trip against the New York Knicks (44-26). Given his injury history, the Mavericks are expected to take a cautious approach and hold him out of the second leg of a back-to-back set.

