Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Mavericks superstar's status for matchup against former team (Feb. 25)

Anthony Davis will miss the Dallas Mavericks' highly anticipated game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday due to a left abductor strain. The superstar center, who has been sidelined since his Mavericks debut on February 8, has no set timeline for his return.

While it's unfortunate for Mavericks fans, there is some positive news as Davis has shown progress in his recovery. Ahead of the team's recent game against the Golden State Warriors, he was spotted on the court engaging in a light pregame workout, where he was seen taking shots before tip-off.

This game has been highly anticipated since the blockbuster trade that sent Davis to the Mavericks and Luka Doncic to the Lakers. However, it will now only feature Doncic facing his former team, while Davis watches the action from the sidelines.

Anthony Davis understood why the Lakers traded him

After being traded, Anthony Davis wrote a heartfelt message reflecting on his time with the Lakers. Davis, who played a key role in helping the Purple and Gold secure the 2020 championship, acknowledged that he understands the business side of the NBA and the reasons behind the Lakers' decision to trade him.

"6 years ago, I came here with the vision to win a Championship, and I will never forget the moment we did! The business of basketball is a business just like all other businesses," Davis wrote on Instagram.

"I am grateful to the city where my first ring came from, grew my family and friendships and I will always have a home here. My family and I thank everyone who made this place home and we are still thinking of those that lost their homes in the fires. To my teammates: our friendships go beyond a locker room and a jersey."

Since joining the Mavericks, Davis has played in just one game, the same one where he sustained his recent injury. Prior to getting injured, the former New Orleans Pelicans superstar energized Mavericks fans with an outstanding performance, scoring 26 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, dishing out seven assists and recording three blocks.

