Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest update on the eight-time All-Star’s availability

The LA Lakers have ruled Anthony Davis questionable for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. AD is reportedly dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle. The eight-time All-Star is a staple in the Lakers’ injury report but has been usually cleared to play a few hours before the game.

LA will meet Minnesota for the second time in a week. LA lost 118-111 in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 21. Davis finished that game with 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He will be hoping to play in the rematch and help his team try to even the season series.

AD has been quite healthy but the team will be closely monitoring him, particularly if he has a foot injury. Per usual, his status will remain questionable until a little before tip-off.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has played in the LA Lakers’ last games. He missed LA’s Dec. 15 encounter with the San Antonio Spurs due to a hip injury. The superstar big man has been sidelined just once since Nov. 10. He has never been sidelined due to the bone bruise that he’s been dealing with.

Davis didn’t look like he had any issues on his feet. Since his return after sitting out the said game against the Spurs, he has averaged 29.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals.

This season is the healthiest the three-time blocks champ has looked since the LA Lakers won the NBA championship in 2020.

Anthony Davis’ stats vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

In 28 games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Davis has caused them problems. He has averaged 26.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game. AD will be looking to sustain the same performance for Saturday’s game in Minnesota.

Davis will be key against the Timberwolves. He will have to go up against the twin-tower combo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Gobert-Davis head-to-head will always be particularly interesting as the Frenchman is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner.

If he is unavailable to play, Lakers coach Darvin Ham could insert Christian Wood or Jaxson Hayes into the starting lineup.