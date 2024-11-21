Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Closer look at 9x All-Star appears on injury report again (Nov. 21)

Anthony Davis has become a staple on the LA Lakers' injury report despite playing all but one game this season. The nine-time All-Star is listed as probable ahead of the team's home contest against the Orlando Magic. Davis is dealing with left plantar fasciitis. It's a recurring foot issue that he's been dealing with since last season. However, Davis is likely to play.

He reaggravated the injury during the Lakers' 115-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 4. Davis missed his only game because of this injury against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 6. The Lakers star center also suffered an eye injury on Nov. 10 against the Toronto Raptors.

However, Davis hasn't missed a game for it. The 31-year-old is enjoying his best season thus far, averaging a career-high 30.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per night on 57/41/78 splits. He has led the Lakers to a 10-4 record. He's among the top five candidates in the early season MVP race.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Orlando Magic

Anthony Davis has averaged 19.8 ppg, 12.4 rpg and 3.5 bpg in 17 games against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers center has a 9-8 record against the Eastern Conference franchise. Davis had a solid game the last time he played against the Magic in the 2023-24 season in November 2023.

He tallied 28 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a whopping seven blocks. However, LA fell short by a 120-101 margin. Davis hopes to put up another showing of this sort with a different outcome.

Considering how clinical the Lakers have been, it won't be surprising to see them remain unbeaten at home and extend their winning streak to seven games at the Crypto.com Arena.

With the Orlando Magic missing their best offensive player, Paolo Banchero, that is a realistic possibility.

How to watch Anthony Davis and LA Lakers in action vs. Orlando Magic?

The LA Lakers and Orlando Magic's showdown will be televised by local operators Spectrum SportsNet and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida on Thursday. Viewers outside the local regions can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers are -5-point favorites with a -200 money line to win. They are on a six-game winning streak and unbeaten at home. Meanwhile, the Magic are playing on the second night of a back-to-back without Paolo Banchero.

