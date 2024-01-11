Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on LA Lakers’ 8x All-Star’s status (January 11, 2024)

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable on the LA Lakers injury report for Thursday’s match against the Phoenix Suns. Davis is suffering from a left ankle sprain/bone bruise. The eight-time All-Star has been nursing the injury for quite some time but he has played through it.

Davis was listed as probable with the same injury for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. He was, however, cleared to play, and the Lakers won 132-131. Anthony Davis led the team in points with 41. Twenty of those came in the final quarter. He also had 11 free-throw attempts in the quarter.

The Lakers’ injury concerns do not end with Davis. LeBron James is questionable with an ankle injury. Similar to Davis, James has been a regular in the injury list, even though he has mostly cleared the protocols to suit up for games. Rui Hachimura is doubtful with a calf injury, while Cam Reddish is questionable because of facial laceration.

If Davis is declared unfit to play after Thursday morning’s shootaround, LA will have the tough task of containing Phoenix, which has Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as its Big Three. Anthony Davis isn’t just crucial to the Lakers’ offense, he is also one of their best defenders.

What happened to LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis?

Davis rolled his ankle during a game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 20. He left the game at the 4:17 mark in the third quarter after awkwardly landing on Coby White’s hand. Davis, however, returned to finish the game. He ended the night with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Davis’ double-double wasn’t enough as LA succumbed to a 124-108 loss.

He has dealt with the sprain ever since but hasn’t missed a game yet. The only two games that Davis missed earlier this season was because of hip soreness.

When will Anthony Davis return?

Going by Davis’ recent history and his continued presence in LA’s injury reports, he could return as early as the Phoenix Suns matchup tonight. If you have Davis on your fantasy team, it is recommended to follow up on his availability before the game.

Anthony Davis' stats vs Phoenix Suns

Davis has played 32 regular-season games against the Phoenix Suns. In those games, he averages 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The eight-time All-Star has played 36 games this season, averaging 25.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.6 blocks. If the Lakers want to extend their winning streak to three, they will need Davis on the floor.

