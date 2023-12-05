Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest update on 8x All-Star's availability (Dec. 5)

Anthony Davis has only missed one game this season, which is something LA Lakers fans should be really happy about. Davis is playing through a minor injury and has been a regular in the team's injury reports since last month. So is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns?

According to the Lakers' latest injury report, Davis is listed as probable with left adductor and hip spasms. He has had the probable tag since last month, but has only missed one game so far on Nov. 8 against the Houston Rockets. He will likely play on Tuesday and help the Lakers advance to the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals.

Davis has been playing very good for the Lakers, averaging 22.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. He will have a dud performance here and there, with LeBron James carrying most of the workload for an injury-riddled Lakers.

Anthony Davis is not the player on the LA Lakers injury report against the Phoenix Suns. Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are also nursing injuries. Hachimura and Vanderbilt are both listed as probable with a nasal fracture and left heel bursitis, respectively.

Hachimura was available to play last Saturday, but the team opted to give him more rest. He's expected to wear a protective mask as he continues to recover from his facial injury.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, made his season debut on Saturday against the Rockets. He played just 14 minutes and did not register a single point. He did have four rebounds and one assist.

James is questionable because of a left calf contusion suffered a few weeks ago after accidentally running into Kevin Durant's knee. He's expected to play against the Suns since he's only missed one game due to the injury. As for Vincent, he remains out as he recovers from a left knee effusion.

Anthony Davis not feeling the pressure of high-stakes tournament matchup against Suns

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns

Anthony Davis knows the importance of Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis also knows that it's not the most important part of the season and not the real prize for teams competing for champions.

However, AD did acknowledge that they want to win the NBA Cup although they are not pressured to do so. They will treat the game like any other game in the regular season.

"I mean, obviously, it's a big game as far as the tournament goes, but we're taking it as another game," Davis told the LA Times. "Obviously, you want to get to Vegas and have a chance to win it all, but we're not putting too much stress on or too much pressure on ourselves that this is an end-all, be-all type of game."

