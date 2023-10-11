Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from LA Lakers (October 11th)

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings in a 2023-24 NBA preseason battle on Wednesday (Oct. 11). The game will mark the third of six preseason games for the Lakers after going 1-1 in their previous two games against Golden State and Brooklyn. Meanwhile, the Kings (0-1) will be playing in their second of five preseason games after falling to Toronto in their preseason opener.

Regarding Davis’ availability, it appears that he will be good to go as he is not currently listed on LA’s injury report. However, the Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James, who will reportedly sit out for rest purposes. Meanwhile, forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and wing Cam Reddish (ankle) are both listed as day-to-day and questionable to play.

As for the Kings, it appears that they will be at full strength as their injury report is currently empty. However, given that it is preseason, Sacramento could opt to rest some of its established veteran players closer to game time.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Lakers and the Kings will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It will tip off at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Darvin Ham wants Anthony Davis to attempt more 3-pointers

Following LA's practice on Tuesday, Lakers coach Darvin Ham publically challenged Anthony Davis. Ham said that he wants to see the star big man attempt six 3-pointers per game this season. He added that he believes that Davis can do so and that the two have already spoken about his goal for Davis to shoot more:

“I want him, if he can — I know he won't do it, but maybe he'll shock me — but I've requested to see six 3-point attempts a game,” Ham said.

“Three per half, at least. I wouldn't put that on him if I didn't think he was capable.”

Ham also added that Davis has already been working on becoming a more reliable long-distance shooter. However, he said that Davis now just needs to develop the confidence to attempt 3s more freely:

“That's something that he's worked on — being a more consistent shooter and not just more consistent in his (normal) areas but consistent from deep range,” Ham said.

“And not hesitating. Not overthinking it. So if he's got a good look, we've all encouraged him to put it up.”

Davis’ career high in 3-point attempts per game is 3.5, which came during the Lakers’ 2019-20 NBA title season. However, last season, Davis attempted just 1.3-3pg. So, it remains to be seen if the star big man will be able to meet the lofty goal that his coach has set for him.

Through two preseason games, Davis is averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 58.8% shooting in just 13.4 minutes per game. He has attempted a total of six 3s so far.

