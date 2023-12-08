Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest update on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 8)

Anthony Edwards will play tonight in the Minnesota Timberwolves' road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After missing two of the team's last three games and making three consecutive injury reports, Edwards is finally off it and ready to go again.

He was on the injury report because of a hip injury he sustained in the Timberwolves' 106-103 win over the OKC Thunder on Nov. 28. He played in the team's 102-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Edwards didn't look as comfortable, though. The former No. 1 pick also struggled to leave his imprint on the game. Edwards tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists but shot only four-of-17 and committed three turnovers.

He did play a team-high 37 minutes, so it seems like he has recovered from the injury ahead of tonight's contest against the depleted Grizzlies. Anthony Edwards has been crucial to the team's hot start (16-4) this season. Edwards is averaging career-high marks in points (25.7), rebounds (5.9), assists (5.1) and 3-point shooting efficiency (37.8%).

Anthony Edwards credits Minnesota Timberwolves success to Rudy Gobert

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves boast the best record in the NBA, going 16-4. They are the No. 1 defense in the league with a 106.0 rating. The team is finally getting the desired results after the blockbuster trade to acquire Rudy Gobert last season.

Gobert deserves the credit after seemingly improving on several aspects of his game entering this year. He looks more mobile than ever on defense and has struck a brilliant chemistry with frontcourt partner Karl-Anthony Towns.

KAT also deserves some credit for adjusting to the needs of playing at the four. He is creating the space needed for the chemistry to work with Gobert, which has been critical to the team's positive run.

Edwards selflessly credited Gobert after Minnesota's win over the Spurs on Wednesday.

“We trust him," said Edwards. "His game, I trust l, for sure."

“He’s the reason we’re at where we are right now," Edwards added.

Rudy Gobert has averaged 13.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game in 20 appearances. With Anthony Edward out on the perimeter alongside Jaden McDaniels and Gobert manning the rim, the Timberwolves' defense has wreaked havoc on the league this year.