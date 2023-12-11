Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 11).

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable on Monday. Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves travel to the New Orleans Pelicans. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET. Edwards will be a game-time decision with a hip injury. It was diagnosed as a right hip pointer.

Ant-Man suffered the injury during the Timberwolves game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. He has only missed two games so far this season.

The American professional basketball player's injury does not seem to be too serious. He could still play on Monday. His status will be updated closer to game time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Edwards is not the only name on Minnesota’s injury report. Jaylen Clark is out after tearing his Achilles.

Minnesota could also be without multiple players who are listed as questionable. Jaden McDaniels might return from an ankle sprain. Jordan McLaughlin is also questionable with a right knee (MCL) sprain.

On the other side, the Pelicans are also dealing with health issues. Larry Nance Jr. is still out with a rib fracture. Matt Ryan is out with an elbow strain. Cody Zeller is available but will play with a face mask.

CJ McCollum is back in the lineup. The Pelicans will be looking to bounce back after an embarrassing, blowout 133-89 loss to the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament in Las Vegas.

It could be a tough matchup for the Pelicans due to the Timberwolves size. Gobert and Towns' interior defense could pose problems for the smaller lineups of New Orleans.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards's season stats

Anthony Edwards has been playing at an All NBA level. The young guard is averaging 24.4 points. 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

He has gone off for more than 30 points six times this season. That includes a season-high 38 points in an OT against the Boston Celtics in November.

The Wolves are the hottest team in the league. They have won six in a row and nine of their last ten. They are also first in the West and hold the league’s best record at 17-4.

They have five players averaging double figures in scoring (Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony-Towns, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Mike Conley). The offense is a middling 17th in the league in offensive rating.

The Wolves are getting it done on the other end. They are winning games with their defense. Minnesota is first in points allowed. The opponents are scoring just 105.2 ppg against Minnesota. They are also first in defensive rating at 106.2.