Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Minnesota Timberwolves star's status (Dec. 26)

Anthony Edwards is cleared to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they take on the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, on their return from the Christmas break. Edwards is not listed in the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of their trip to Oklahoma City.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves' other main man, Karl-Anthony Towns, is listed as questionable due to a knee injury. Towns is experiencing some soreness in his knee after hurting it late into the Timberwolves' Thursday night game against the LA Lakers.

He sat out the Minnesota Timberwolves' next game on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, longtime Timberwolves beat reporter Jon Krawczynski reported that it was for precautionary measures, and Towns should be cleared for Tuesday night against the OKC Thunder.

Jaylen Clark remains out for the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an Achilles injury, though, and could be reevaluated by the All-Star break.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards carried the fight for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 110-98 win against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night amid Karl-Anthony Towns' absence.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs Sacramento Kings

Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves with 34 points on 13-of-27 shooting, five rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block.

With Karl-Anthony Towns out, Rudy Gobert stepped up offensively and added 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting along with 17 rebounds, one assist and two blocks. Gobert is expected to put up similar numbers if Towns fails to get cleared for a return.

Jaden McDaniels continued his fine recent form, adding 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting, five rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block.

As correctly projected before the game, Kyle Anderson made the start for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Karl-Anthony Towns' absence, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and one block.

There's a chance that Anderson will start again for the Timberwolves against the Thunder if Towns sits out. De'Aaron Fox led the Sacramento Kings with 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals while Keegan Murray added 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block.

Despite putting up another triple-double, Domantas Sabonis had a more conservative game offensively for the Sacramento Kings, finishing with 17 points alongside 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to tie the Boston Celtics (23-6) again for the best record in the NBA by beating he OKC Thunder.