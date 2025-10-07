Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Timberwolves superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 7)

Anthony Edwards is likely to suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Chris Finch’s team will cross swords against last season’s finalists, the Indiana Pacers, in what will be the franchise’s second preseason game.Edwards didn’t play against the Denver Nuggets in the team’s first preseason contest on Saturday. He was sidelined due to &quot;rest&quot; but is expected to get some reps under his belt in a competitive setting on Tuesday. His final status will be announced ahead of tip off.The three-time All-Star made his goals for the upcoming season crystal clear while speaking to reporters recently. Edwards wants his team to be the top-rated defense and is ready to lead by example. However, he isn’t gunning for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Instead, his sights are set on winning the MVP and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.&quot;I don't really think I'm going to be able to win Defensive Player of the year,&quot; Edwards said. &quot;I got two of the best defenders on my team, so it's gonna be hard for me to win. I don't want to take it away from those guys. MVP and championship. That's the goal.&quot;Last season, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals after eliminating the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. However, his and the Timberwolves' championship dream was cut short by the eventual champions, the OKC Thunder.How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder preseason game?The preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).The Timberwolves vs. Thunder game will be telecast live on FanDuel Sports Network. Fans can live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.