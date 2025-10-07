  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Edwards
  • Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Timberwolves superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 7)

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Timberwolves superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 7)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 07, 2025 12:00 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Pacers? Latest on Timberwolves superstar's availability for preseason game (Oct. 7). (Image Source: Imagn)

Anthony Edwards is likely to suit up for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Chris Finch’s team will cross swords against last season’s finalists, the Indiana Pacers, in what will be the franchise’s second preseason game.

Ad

Edwards didn’t play against the Denver Nuggets in the team’s first preseason contest on Saturday. He was sidelined due to "rest" but is expected to get some reps under his belt in a competitive setting on Tuesday. His final status will be announced ahead of tip off.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The three-time All-Star made his goals for the upcoming season crystal clear while speaking to reporters recently. Edwards wants his team to be the top-rated defense and is ready to lead by example. However, he isn’t gunning for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Instead, his sights are set on winning the MVP and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I don't really think I'm going to be able to win Defensive Player of the year," Edwards said. "I got two of the best defenders on my team, so it's gonna be hard for me to win. I don't want to take it away from those guys. MVP and championship. That's the goal."
Ad
Ad

Last season, Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals after eliminating the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. However, his and the Timberwolves' championship dream was cut short by the eventual champions, the OKC Thunder.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder preseason game?

The preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 7, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Timberwolves vs. Thunder game will be telecast live on FanDuel Sports Network. Fans can live stream the game on the NBA League Pass and Fubo.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications