Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on All-Star guard's status (Dec. 23)

The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been dealing with a hip issue this season. However, he has shown no signs of it in recent games, scoring at least 27 points in four straight outings. Edwards has participated fully in practice and is available for the Sacramento Kings matchdup on Saturday.

This season, Edwards has demonstrated strong production in multiple categories, averaging 24.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while posting a usage rate of 31.7%.

Despite the hip issue, Edwards has maintained his scoring and playmaking abilities. As long as he remains healthy and performs at a high level, there's no reason to believe he won't be available for the Kings matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards injured his hip when he fell hard against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 29. The incident occurred during the third quarter. Edwards attempted a dunk, made contact with Thunder forward Jaylin Williams and landed hard on his right hip.

Despite the injury, Edwards has shown resilience and continued to play at a high level. He missed three games this season due to a recurring hip injury and has played four straight games since his last absence.

Anthony Edwards' stats vs the Sacramento Kings

Anthony Edwards has had several notable performances against the Sacramento Kings. In 11 games, he has averaged 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Some of his standout performances include the following:

In one game, Edwards scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Kings. In another outing, he recorded 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. Edwards has also demonstrated strong shooting efficiency, with a true shooting percentage of 60.6%.

Anthony Edwards leads Timberwolves to best start in franchise history

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to their best start in franchise history, thanks in large part to Edwards. He has been instrumental in leading the Timberwolves to a 21-6 record, putting them atop the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves have bet big on being more extensive, which is finally paying off. In 597 minutes, Edwards has been on the court, the team has scored 116.7 points per 100 possessions and yielded just 104.6 points per 100, resulting in a net rating of plus 12/

His scoring ability, improved rebounding and playmaking have been instrumental in the team's strong performance. Edwards' impact on the team's success is also reflected in his net rating, which is the highest on the team.