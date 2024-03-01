Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on Timberwolves star's status (March 1)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will continue to be on the injury report with a questionable tag for the contest against the Sacramento Kings on Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

His questionable tag signifies doubts about his participation. His condition will be under close observation by the medical staff, who will make a final determination on his readiness to play at game time.

Edwards, who was listed as questionable before Minnesota's recent game, played the next night in back-to-back contests, logging 40 minutes during the 110-101 win against Memphis on Wednesday. He scored 34 points, repeating his performance from the previous game.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Ant has often played despite being questionable this season. His history suggests that he's likely to play when listed as questionable. If he's unable to play, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to start in his place.

On Tuesday against the Spurs, the two-time All-Star experienced an ankle injury, necessitating assistance to get to the locker room. He twisted his left ankle while making a sharp cut to catch a pass.

After briefly leaving with a left ankle injury, Ant returned to put on a remarkable show, taking a season-high 29 shots.

In his last nine appearances, he has displayed exceptional scoring ability, notching up at least 25 points in nine games. He also made a notable impact defensively, achieving a season-high four steals against the Spurs.

In the 108-106 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Feb. 2, Anthony Edwards briefly left the game to head to the locker room in the first half, following an apparent right ankle injury. He has been sidelined for three games this season, all due to a hip injury incurred in November.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Sacramento Kings

The Timberwolves star guard has appeared 12 times against the Sacramento Kings, going 8-4. He has averaged 25.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 45.4% shooting, including 33.7% from the 3-point line on 8.4 attempts.

In their previous two matchups this season, Anthony Edwards has averaged 34.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists with 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 4.5 turnovers on 43.8% shooting, including 23.8% from beyond the arc.

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

The marquee matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves is set for tipoff at 8 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports North and NBCSCA for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week with a free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.