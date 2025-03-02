Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Suns? Latest on Timberwolves superstar's availability after one-game suspension (Mar. 2)

Anthony Edwards is listed as "questionable" on the Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report ahead of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Edwards is dealing with right calf soreness and his availability for the highly anticipated matchup against Kevin Durant will depend on how he feels during his pre-game shootaround.

The superstar guard missed the Timberwolves' previous game against the Utah Jazz on Friday due to a suspension. Edwards received a one-game suspension after accumulating his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the season during Minnesota's loss to the LA Lakers on Thursday.

Edwards' performance against the Lakers took an unexpected turn when he was ejected after receiving two technical fouls. He played 26 minutes in the game, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal.

The Timberwolves will be hoping for Edwards to suit up against the Suns, as they need his presence to get back on track. The Minnesota-based team has lost their last two games and is currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference with a 32-29 record.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards has faced the Suns twice already this season, delivering strong performances in both games to help his team secure victories.

In their first matchup against Phoenix, Edwards posted 24 points, four rebounds and six assists. The second time, the Paris Olympics gold medalist had an even more impressive outing, finishing with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks.

Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns game will take place on Sunday, Mar. 2, at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip off is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Timberwolves vs. Suns game will be broadcast live on ESPN, AZFamily (local) and FDSN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

