Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (March 18)

Anthony Edwards will play on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. The two-time NBA All-Star avoided a mention on the Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for the second straight game. Despite being a regular on the injury report for majority of the season, Edwards has played 64 of the 67 games for Minnesota this year.

He's led the team to a 46-21 record, averaging 26.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, shooting on 47/37/84 splits. Edwards has been crucial in keeping the Timberwolves afloat as they endure a tough stretch without his co-star Karl-Anthony Towns, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards' most recent inclusion on the Timberwolves injury report was citing a shoulder injury. Before that, he had made the list with ankle, knee and hip issues. The hip injury forced him to miss time. The Timberwolves are 2-1 without their star player.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Utah Jazz

Edwards has played 12 games against the Jazz, averaging 23.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 4.0 apg, shooting on 47/39/74 splits. He's 8-4 against the Timberwolves' conference rivals.

Edwards had 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and blocks each in a 119-100 win when the teams last faced off on Saturday. He shot 60.0%, including 5 of 7 from 3 to give the Timberwolves an impressive win on the road.

Edwards had a 31-point outing in the first matchup of the Timberwolves-Jazz this season on Nov. 4. He added eight rebounds and six assists, too, leading Minnesota to a 123-95 win.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz?

Local TV operators Bally Sports North and KJZZ will provide local coverage of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz game. Fans outside local regions can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET at Delta Center, Utah's homecourt.

The Timberwolves are the favorites to win against and complete a season series sweep against the Jazz. Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert (questionable) and Lauri Markkanen (questionable) could be among the stars in action.

The Timberwolves have won two games in a row entering this contest, while the Jazz are 1-1 in that stretch. They have only three wins in their last 15 games.

Minnesota is playoffs-bound and will likely gain a homecourt advantage. The Timberwolves' goal is to finish with the best record in the West. They are facing stiff competition from reigning champions Denver Nuggets and OKC Thunder.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are bound to settle for a lottery finish for the second consecutive year.