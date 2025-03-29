Is Austin Reaves playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest on Lakers star guard's availability (Mar. 29)

Austin Reaves is listed as "questionable" on the LA Lakers' injury report ahead of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The star guard is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which he sustained during the Lakers' heartbreaking 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Reaves rolled his right ankle during the game and appeared to be in significant pain. Despite the injury, he played through it and even scored a crucial basket to give the Lakers a one-point lead in the final moments.

"Just wanted to be there for my teammates. It's not the first time I've rolled my ankle, it won't be the last. I like playing," Reaves said after the game.

Austin Reaves ended up playing 37 minutes against the Bulls and delivered a solid performance. He finished the game with 30 points, one rebound, three assists and two blocks while shooting 10 of 17 from the floor, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers guard has played 11 games in the regular season against the Grizzlies and boasts a decent record. He averages 15.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game against the Western Conference team.

This season, Reaves has already matched up thrice against the Grizzlies. In his most recent outing against Memphis, the Lakers star dropped a stat line of 19 points, two rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSSE (local). For streaming options, fans can watch via NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website, though regional restrictions may apply.

The Lakers will face off against the Grizzlies on Saturday, March 29, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST (5:00 p.m. PT).

