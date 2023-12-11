Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest injury update for Miami Heat All-Star (Dec. 11)

Bam Adebayo remains out for the Miami Heat in their trip to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets. The NBA regular season resumes on Monday night after the conclusion of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Adebayo headlines a long list of Heat players on the injury list.

Adebayo will be out for his fourth straight game as he recovers from an aggravated left hip contusion.

Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Haywood Highsmith (lower back contusion), and Dru Smith (right ACL third-degree sprain) are also out for the Miami Heat.

RJ Hampton and Nikola Jovic are assigned with the Miami Heat's NBA G-League affiliates, the Sioux Fall Skyforce. They will also miss the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The good news for the Miami Heat is that Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson are available for Monday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin was nursing a left shoulder contusion, and Robinson was recovering from a left groin strain.

Kevin Love steps up for Miami Heat in Bam Adebayo's absence

With Bam Adebayo out for the Miami Heat, Orlando Robinson has been getting the start in recent games.

However, he had seven points with eight rebounds, three assists and one block in Miami's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Despite the defeat, Kevin Love showed his veteran smarts off the bench for the Miami Heat. He had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

The Heat had a hot start, racing to a 16-point lead in the first half, but two 15-0 runs put the game away for the Cavaliers.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra implied his offense struggled in that game.

“I thought there were some decent things defensively throughout the course of the game," He said, "but not even scoring 100 points - granted, they're a good defense - but that's not going to get it done.”

Adebayo, arguably their focal offensive player inside the paint, will still be out. Miami needs more from Love and Robinson as they face the Charlotte Hornets. The latter will still miss the services of ace point guard Lamelo Ball due to a right ankle sprain.

Cody Martin is also out for the Hornets, recovering from left knee surgery.