Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on NBA DPOY candidate's status (March 24) 

Bam Adebayo will play on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Miami Heat All-Star recently returned to the lineup after missing one game. Adebayo didn't miss a beat, tallying a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. However, the Heat lost the game against the New Orleans Pelicans 111-88.

Adebayo has been a consistent presence among all the injury-related woes for Miami. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate has played 59 of the 70 games for the Heat, leading them to a 38-32 record, while averaging 19.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

The Heat are seventh in the East, still in contention for a top six finish behind Adebayo's efforts.

What happened to Bam Adebayo?

Bam Adebayo was dealing with a low back contusion. He missed one game because of the ailment before returning on Friday against the Pelicans. The Heat All-Star has dealt with a hip issue before, which forced him to miss the other 10 games this year. The Heat have posted a 6-5 record in Adebayo's absence.

Bam Adebayo stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Bam Adebayo has averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 18 games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He' s 13-5 against the Heat's Eastern Conference rivals.

Adebayo has missed all three games between the Heat and Cavaliers with an injury ahead of Sunday's contest. Nevertheless, the Heat hold a 2-1 advantage in the season series.

Getting Adebayo for the season-series decided could be huge for Miami as he will help the Heat limit Jarrett Allen's threat offensively and on the boards on both ends.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat last game stats and summary

The Miami Heat won their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 20 107-104. It was a close contest for much of the first half, but the Heat pulled away in the second. Cleveland made a comeback attempt late, but Miami was able to fend off that challenge.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat's charge with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals, shooting 11 of 19, while Terry Rozier finished with 24 points on 50.0% shooting.

The Cavaliers were also shorthanded, playing without Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus. Jarrett Allen made the most of Bam Adebayo's absence on the interior, tallying 25 points and 20 rebounds on 10 of 13 shooting. Darius Garland also recorded a 20-point outing.

