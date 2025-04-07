Is Bam Adebayo playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on Heat star's status (April 7)

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo has been added to the team’s injury report ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Adebayo has been listed as questionable as he is dealing with back spasms. As things stand, the 27-year-old is likely to miss this game. The team is also unlikely to risk his health, considering they’ve already clinched a position in the play-in tournament.

Adebayo has been one of Miami’s best players this season. He has made 76 appearances for them, recording 18.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Thanks to his and Tyler Herro’s combined efforts, the Heat have claimed the 10th spot (35-43) in the Eastern Conference. They trail the No.9-seeded Chicago Bulls (36-42) by one game.

This will be the fourth 76ers-Heat game of the 2024-25 season. So far, Miami has been solid against Philadelphia and leads the head-to-head 3-0. Expect the Heat to play hard as they try to secure the regular-season sweep tonight.

With Bam Adebayo questionable, Miami will likely rely on Kel’el Ware to contribute more. Ware has been solid for the Heat, recording 10.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 32 games as a starter this season.

Apart from Bam, Nikola Jovic, Isaiah Stevens, Kevin Love, Andrew Wiggins, and Dru Smith are also on the team’s injury list and will miss the game against Philadelphia. Furthermore, Tyler Herro, Alec Burks, and Haywood Highsmith are listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

Bam Adebayo’s stats against the Philadelphia 76ers

Bam Adebayo has played 24 regular-season games against the 76ers during his time with the Miami Heat. He has been solid against Philadelphia, recording 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game against them.

He participated in all three of Miami’s games against the 76ers this season, averaging 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. If he sits out, the Heat will surely miss him on Monday.

When and where to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat?

The 76ers-Heat game will take place at the Kaseya Center on Monday. The game will go live at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast on FDSSUN and NBCS-PH. Fans can also stream the game with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

