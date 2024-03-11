Is Ben Simmons now an Uber driver? Viral claim debunked 

In recent years, Ben Simmons has been a prime target for memes among NBA fans. He's recently gone viral after posts have been made claiming he is now an Uber driver.

While the profile picture might look accurate, Ben Simmons is not actually an Uber driver. This post is clearly fake, as it was put up by an account known for trying to catch fans slipping.

These jokes are being made following the latest news regarding the former No. 1 pick. Last week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Simmons will be shut down for the remainder of this season. He continues to deal with a back injury and will be seeking out specialists to create a possible treatment plan.

Simmons played in just 15 games this season after spending majority of the year on the sidelines. When on the court, he averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

After being an All-Star and All-NBA talent, Simmons has had his career derailed because of injuries. Since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played in 57 games across three seasons.

Odds surface for Ben Simmons next team if bought out

One of the main reasons why the Ben Simmons Uber driver claim is fake is because he is still under contract. As of now, the Brooklyn Nets are on the hook to pay him $40.3 for the 2024-25 season.

Since Simmons is entering the final year of his deal, it opens up the door for the Nets potentially considering a buyout. As the highest-paid player on the roster, he is taking up a large portion of their cap space. Getting off his contract early might allow them to ramp-up their re-tooling phase.

While there have been no reports of a possible buyout, odds have already started to emerge around it. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are the favorites to be Simmons' next team if the Nets do buy him out.

Simmons came to Brooklyn alongside Seth Curry and Andre Drummond in the James Harden trade at the 2022 deadline. During his time with the franchise, he's averaged 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

Early in his career, Simmons was on track to be one of the NBA's top young stars. However, after years of injury-ridden seasons, he's rapidly becoming a what if. Seeing that he hasn't been able to overcome his back injury, many are starting to wonder if he'll ever be 100% again.

Despite how things have played out for him the past few years, Simmons remains hopeful he can get his career back on track.