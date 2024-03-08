Former 6th Man of the Year gives bitter take on Ben Simmons’ season-ending injury

Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Ben Simmons won't be playing another game for the team this season after the team shut him down Thursday because of his back injury. The pinched nerve that has bothered him for a long time is the reason why. This caused former Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams to share his unfortunate take regarding Simmons.

The Australian player played 15 only games this season, averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. The scoring and assist averages are career lows, which has caused fans to criticize him often. However, the real reason he's struggled is because of the back injury he's been experiencing even before he was with the Nets.

The issue has led Simmons to miss the majority of this season. There reportedly have also been unofficial talks about his future with the team and how the front office is planning on moving on from him after this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lou Williams knows the struggle of dealing with injuries. Although he didn't experience the injuries that Simmons had during his 17-year career, he understands the hardships that come with it. As reports give an update on the former LSU guard's condition, Williams frankly shared his take on the matter.

"I just want to see him be healthy, play the best basketball his body allows him to play," Williams said. "I don't think he'll ever get back to All-Star caliber. I don't think he'll ever be a No. 1 type of guy on a team again, unfortunately."

Expand Tweet

In Simmons' two seasons with the Nets, he's only played 57 games. His stint with Brooklyn might come to an end as there is a report about the front office considering either trading him or buying out his contract.

Also read: Are Nets considering buying out Ben Simmons? Brooklyn's options with injured star forward explored

A Ben Simmons trade could be impossible

Trading for Ben Simmons at this stage in his career could be a mistake. Over the past two seasons, Simmons' performance has been underwhelming. Fans want to see him get back to his All-Star form, but he hasn't shown any improvement in his game.

Simmons is still under contract with the Nets as he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension in 2019. This season, he's set to earn $37 million. The 2024-25 season will be the final year of his deal, and he's set to earn $40 million.

Expand Tweet

The Nets would want to trade him to get something in return if they plan to move on from him. However, trading an injury-prone player who demands a guaranteed $40 million in his contract could be an impossible task. No team likely would want to carry the burden of paying Simmons that amount if it isn't getting anything in return.

Also read: "Who the f**k has $40 MILLION just laying around!?" - Nets rumored to buy out Ben Simmons has NBA fans scratching heads