"Who the f**k has $40 MILLION just laying around!?" - Nets rumored to buy out Ben Simmons has NBA fans scratching heads

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is at the center of media attention once again. The team announced on Thursday that he will miss the rest of this season due to his lower back issues. Now, Brooklyn beat writer Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that the team could either trade him or buy out his contract this offseason.

The 2024-25 season is the last year of the Australian guard's five-year $177,243,360 maximum contract which he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2020-21 season.

Simmons is set to make $40,338,144 in 2024-25, but if the Nets buy out his contract, both parties will need to agree on a monetary amount that the team will pay him.

The amount that the team will need to pay Simmons for a buyout will be less than the amount of his salary. However, it could still cost the Nets a significant amount.

Here are some reactions from NBA fans regarding the latest update on Simmons.

"Who the f*** has $40 million lying around!?" one person asked.

Others focused on Simmons' current trade value, with some making jokes that he'll end up out of the league after the Nets.

"Realistically, what is Ben Simmons’ trade value? Which sorts of teams would be in the market for him."

Due to his injury woes and the value of his contract, the Nets might have a hard time looking for a trade partner willing to receive Ben Simmons. If that doesn't happen, the front office may resort to a contract buyout.

Ben Simmons has barely played since the 2020-21 season

After the Philadelphia 76ers were sent packing from the 2021 playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks, the rift between Ben Simmons and the team that drafted him grew. Not long after their playoff exit, the Australian guard held out, demanding a trade.

The 2021-22 season became a tumultuous one for Simmons and his former team as he missed training camp and a couple of preseason games. He was also kicked out of practice and suspended by the team at some point before the regular season started.

Ultimately, he missed the entire 2021-22 season as he was traded to Brooklyn in February 2022 and didn't play because of his back issues. He had surgery for the nerve impingement in May 2022.

Since then, the three-time All-Star has played in only 57 games: 42 last season and 15 this season.

In 2022-23, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. This year, he put up 6.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 5.7 apg.

Ben Simmons' injury issues over the past three seasons might make it difficult for the Nets to look for a trade partner without having to give up other assets.

