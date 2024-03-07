Are Nets considering buying out Ben Simmons? Brooklyn's options with injured star forward explored

Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of the NBA season because of his continuing struggles with a nerve impingement issue in his back. The 6-foot-10 forward is consulting with specialists and exploring treatment options.

Simmons played in only 15 games this season. Many were hoping to see him have a healthy campaign, but his back issue has lingered. Now, his future with the team isn't guaranteed as the Nets could move on from him after this season.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Simmons could be well on his way out of the Nets organization after this season. The three-time All-Star is still under contract with the franchise until next season, where he's set to earn $40 million.

The Australian guard signed a five-year, $170 contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019, which is set to expire after the 2024-25 season. With that, Lewis predicts a change of scenery in Simmons' career.

"With a $40 million expiring salary next season, the Nets could attempt to trade him this summer or possibly even buy him out," Lewis wrote.

It hasn't been confirmed, but the Nets could look for ways to move on from him. One option is for them to trade the former All-Star. However, with his injuries and massive contract, there likely isn't a team that would pursue him in the trade market.

There's also an option where the Nets would buy him out. That could work only if Simmons agrees to a buyout, which would immediately make him a free agent. However, there's no guarantee that a team will sign him shortly after a buyout has been finalized.

What happened to Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons has been bothered by the nerve in his lower back, which has caused him to miss a massive amount of games this season. At the start of the 2023-24 campaign, it looked like Simmons was ready to be a consistent contributor to the team.

However, after the sixth game, he was ruled out due to his recurring back injury. Simmons was out from Nov. 8 until Jan. 29. He played six games when he returned from injury but also missed three games during that span.

After the Nets' 111-86 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 26, Simmons' back injury bothered him once again. Since then, he's been ruled out and will miss the remainder of the season.

Ben Simmons did not play at all in the 2021-22 season while holding out and dealing with the back issue. While he was out of action, he was traded to Brooklyn in February 2022. He had back surgery in May 2022.

Simmons played in just 42 games last season, with the team shutting him down in March after he suffered from the nerve impingement again.

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 draft pick in 2016 out of LSU, has had just four seasons of full health. In those, he was an All-Star three times and the Rookie of the Year in the other. He also made the All-Defensive team twice.

Simmons missed his initial season in 2016-17 with a foot injury.

