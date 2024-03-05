Ben Simmons’ agent admits to failure in handling health struggles amid guaranteed $155,430,414 contract: “Clearly, it hasn’t happened”

Ben Simmons’ Brooklyn Nets tenure continues to be hampered by injuries, leaving many questioning his NBA future. Amid Simmons’ latest setback, his agent, Bernie Lee, took responsibility for the three-time All-Star’s inability to stay healthy.

Simmons, who has played in just 57 of a possible 178 games since being acquired by Brooklyn in 2022, is once again sidelined with a back injury. The 2016 No. 1 draft pick is considered day-to-day due to a nerve impingement, the same injury that cost him 10 weeks earlier this season.

Nagging injuries have become a trend for Simmons, who has missed time due to various back, knee and leg issues over the past few seasons. The 27-year-old last played 60-plus games in a season in the 2018-19 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, he has only appeared in 15 games this season, with 21 remaining for Brooklyn (24-37).

Simmons’ lack of on-court activity comes despite him being paid a team-high $37,893,408 this season. He’s also owed a team-high $40,338,144 next year, marking the final year of the five-year maximum rookie contract extension he signed with Philly in 2019.

By the end of next season, Simmons’ extension will have netted him a whopping $155,430,414 in guaranteed salary. Meanwhile, he has essentially become an injury-prone defensive role player, who can playmake but lacks shooting ability.

Naturally, Nets fans have grown frustrated with Simmons’ constant injury woes. However, according to Lee, he should be blamed for the 27-year-old’s unsuccessful rehabilitation, as he pledged to help him get back to 100%.

“We continue to try and find non-surgical options to allow Ben to move forward on a permanent basis, and that is where this is my responsibility and I am [the] one to blame,” Lee told SportsNet New York.

“When I began working with Ben, I made a commitment to him that I would do everything I could to find the right answers and specialists for him to work with [in order] to move forward from the issues he has been having. Clearly, it hasn’t happened, and that's my responsibility.”

It remains to be seen if Ben Simmons can get fully healthy before the end of his contract. If not, the former No. 1 pick may struggle to find another suitor for his services.

Ben Simmons’ agent raves about his work ethic amid injury woes

Later in his interview with SNY, Bernie Lee touched on Ben Simmons’ work ethic amid his injury-plagued season.

Many have questioned whether Simmons is fully committed to getting back to his peak form. However, according to Lee, the three-time All-Star has been working relentlessly over the past year.

“In the year I have worked with Ben, he has taken less than seven days off. In my almost 20 years doing this, [it] isn't something I’ve seen,” Lee said.

Lee later reiterated that he remains committed to helping Simmons find a way to overcome his injury struggles.

“So, the thought that he is doing everything asked of him but not getting the results is something that in no way, shape or form sits right with me, and I am committed to finding him the right people and the right answers.”

Through 15 games, Simmons is averaging 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on 58.1% shooting.

