"They are booing the s**t out of you" - Patrick Beverley describes Ben Simmons unfazed by Philadelphia fans hollering at him

Patrick Beverley noticed how much Philadelphia 76ers fans had to say to Ben Simmons, who was met with boos in his return to Philly, on Saturday. But Beverley also saw how little Simmons said in return. The breakup between Simmons and the franchise is widely known to be one of the worst, and fans haven't forgotten it.

Early in his career, Simmons was thought to be part of the Sixers' future. He showed flashes of brilliance and was an All-Star for three consecutive seasons after being the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017-18. However, he was exposed in the postseason after passing up a shot against the Atlanta Hawks, highlighting his passiveness to shoot the ball.

The fans wanted to remind their former star about it. Beverley, a veteran reserve guard for Philly, had a chance to chat with Simmons. According to the two-way guard, the Australian guard-forward was unfazed by the reception from fans.

Beverley shared the details of their encounter on his podcast, "The Pat Bev Pod."

"I go to him free throw line, 'Damn, what the f*** you do here? They booing the s*** out of you,'" Beverley said.

"Corny a** s***, 'Alright bro, whatever.' You can't even have a conversation with the motherf*****... I didn't say not a word to him the rest of the game."

According to Beverley's story, it looks like Simmons was blocking out the noise from the fans. It looked like it worked as the Brooklyn Nets went home with a 136-121 win. However, the three-time All-Star didn't score a point as he didn't attempt a single field goal.

Simmons only played for 13 minutes and finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

Patrick Beverley shows love to current Sixers All-Star

Having a supporting veteran on a contending team is important. Patrick Beverley has taken that role and is showing love to Philly's current stars.

Aside from Joel Embiid, who's the reigning league MVP, Tyrese Maxey is also a star for the Sixers. His play this season has been impressive and he was rewarded with his first All-Star nod.

Beverley, who's seen Maxey's work ethic, has nothing but love for the young star.

"I’m so happy for Tyrese Maxey," Beverley said. "We got so many games going on, I really can’t embrace how happy I am for him. … He was at UCLA in the summertime when no one was there working."

Maxey earned his first All-Star appearance as a reserve while averaging 25.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

