Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi flexes birthday billboard with her $544,410 four-wheel beauty

Patrick Beverley’s girlfriend, Mandana Bolourchi’s birthday is not until March, but she has drummed it up with a glamorous billboard in California. She recently featured it in an Instagram post, where she is also seen filling up with gas her luxurious Rolls-Royce.

The Iranian-born model and well-known social media influencer will celebrate her 30th birthday on March 30, and she is telling the world about it.

Her post has a caption which reads:

“My answer when people ask me why I had a billboard up for my Birthday 🤷‍♀️”

In the post, she also flexed her Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, the price of which is pegged at $544,510 on the car price website CCP. The British-made ride features a DOHC Valve Mechanism with a 12-cylinder engine. It can reach a maximum speed of 250 kilometers per hour and can seat four persons.

Mandana Bolourchi and Patrick Beverley have kept their relationship private, but as per published reports, they have been together since April 2021.

Bolourchi owns a business she named after her while also partnering with top fashion brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Harper’s Bazaar. She also has investments in real estate, with her net worth back in 2022 placed at around $5 million.

Patrick Beverley, meanwhile, is currently playing for the Philadelphia 76ers but had a four-year stint with the LA Clippers and a season with the LA Lakers prior, during which time he started a relationship with Bolourchi.

Mandana Bolourchi supportive of boyfriend Patrick Beverley’s various endeavors

Veteran NBA player Patrick Beverley has gotten the full support of his girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi not only in his playing career but also outside of it, including his popular podcast.

Done in partnership with Barstool Sports, The Pat Bev Podcast has the Chicago native discussing the NBA lifestyle and goings-on in the league in an unfiltered fashion with co-host Rone. It currently has 225,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In celebration of the podcast’s first anniversary in October, Mandana Bolourchi shared a sincere message to her boyfriend on her Instagram for the milestone. She captioned it with:

"It was so amazing to see all the @PatBevPod pods everywhere in the world we traveled even before you guys hit a 1 year milestone!!! So bummed I just recorded very few :) Congrats on 1 year baby."

Beverley and Bolourchi have been constant companions during the NBA games since they started their relationship. They, too, like taking walks together in Beverley Hills. While they have kept their relationship private all this time, all indications indicate it is going strong.

