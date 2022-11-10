Who is Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi and how long have they been dating?

Patrick Beverley's girlfriend Mandana Bolourchi is a well-known social media influencer. Bolourchi was born in Iran on March 30, 1994. She lived in her home country while growing up and then moved to Europe, Dubai and now Los Angeles. Bolourchi is recognized as one of the world's most powerful fashion icons.

The privacy of her personal life is something Mandana Bolourchi values. She doesn't divulge a lot of information about her family. However, she acknowledged that she comes from a loving family that is highly supportive of her career.

According to Freshers Live, Patrick Beverley and Mandana Bolourchi have been together for a little over a year now. Although they have kept their personal lives private, they are never hesitant to publicly acknowledge their support for one another.

The Focus reported that Beverley and Bolourchi celebrated their one-year anniversary in April earlier this year. It isn't known how the two met and how their relationship has developed. Based on the information posted, it's safe to assume that they officially became a couple back in April 2021.

Bolourchi has her own business named after herself, has partnered with prominent fashion brands including "Dolce & Gabbana" and Harper's Bazaar and also has investments in real estate. Her net worth is estimated at around $5 million.

Patrick Beverley's disappointing start to the season for the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Patrick Beverley is not known for his scoring ability, but rather for his tenacity on defense and competitive spirit on the court. That's why the LA Lakers signed him. However, it appears that Beverley hasn't delivered for the Lakers so far.

At the start of the season, Beverley proved to be a pesky defender for the Lakers. He averaged 1.3 steals in his first three games. However, things have gone south for him since then.

Beverley has not had the same defensive impact in recent games. Looking at his past six games, he's only averaging 0.1 steals per game and is yet to get a block. At this pace, Beverley is on course to record his worst season in the league.

Beverley is currently averaging 4.6 points per game and is one of the Lakers' worst 3-point shooters, making just 22.7% of his shots from deep. Overall, he is shooting 30.3% from the field, which is the worst mark of his career so far.

Poll : 0 votes