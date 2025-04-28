Is Brandin Podziemski playing tonight in Game 4 vs Rockets? Latest on Steph Curry's back court partner's status (April 28)

Brandin Podziemski is set to suit up for the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Steph Curry’s backcourt partner is absent from the team’s injury report and barring any last-minute setbacks, he is expected to retain his spot in the starting lineup.

While Podziemski struggled with his shooting in the Warriors' morale-boosting Game 3 victory, he still logged 33 valuable minutes on the floor. He finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, shooting 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Despite occasional offensive inconsistencies, Brandin Podziemski has emerged as a vital contributor for Golden State, earning the trust of both his coaches and teammates. Known for his offensive potential and ability to catch fire from deep, it’s his defensive grit that has truly stood out this postseason.

Throughout the playoffs, Podziemski has excelled in one-on-one defense, consistently containing the Rockets' guards and preventing easy drives. Opponents are shooting just 36.7% from the field when he's the primary defender. Though he may lack ideal size and physicality, his relentless hustle and defensive tenacity have made him an indispensable part of the Warriors' lineup.

The Warriors are heading into Game 4 in a strong position. Not only will Brandin Podziemski be healthy and available, but there’s also a strong possibility that Jimmy Butler will make his return to the lineup, further boosting Golden State’s chances.

How to watch Brandin Podziemski in action during Warriors vs. Rockets?

Fans can watch Brandin Podziemski in action during the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets on TNT. For those looking to stream the matchup, it will also be available on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

The Warriors and Rockets are set to clash in Game 4 on Monday, April 28, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The action is scheduled to get underway at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

