Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans have got off to a rough 1-11 start to the 2021-22 NBA season. Brandon Ingram's injury troubles have not made things easier for the struggling franchise.

Ingram has missed six games with a hip injury and Zion Williamson is yet to play this season after undergoing surgery, which has been a big factor in the Pelicans' wretched run of form.

In just six games this season, Ingram has averaged 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, one of the few bright spots to start the Pelicans' season despite playing in half the games.

The New Orleans Pelicans currently own the worst record in the league (1-11), with both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out due to injuries.



Will they still be able to crawl out of this hole, or should the front office start rebuilding for the future?

Ingram’s absence has surely been felt by the Pelicans. They have lost all six games without him, with most of them being blowout defeats. In fact, the margin of deficit was below ten points in just two games.

The Pelicans will face the Brooklyn Nets tonight, which will be a challenging game against one of the best teams in the NBA. However, having Ingram gives them at least a fighting chance and offers fans a chance to see one of their best players in action.

What is Brandon Ingram's status for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets?

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram goes up for a layup

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable going into tonight’s game against the Nets, which seems to be a constant trend for the Pelicans. Even though Ingram has not played in the last six games, he has been listed as questionable for the previous two.

Despite Ingram being listed as questionable, it is more likely that he will be listed as out when it gets closer to game time. The Pelicans have yet to categorize him as probable on the injury report, which would mean he is getting closer to getting on the court.

It is also possible that Ingram could take a while to get back into game shape after spending significant time out of action. After a recent practice session, Brandon Ingram was asked if he was out of breath, and his response was,

“A little bit.”





Listen in as Brandon Ingram talks with media about his current status and more after today's practice

He was also asked how he was able to get the injury behind him, and Ingram's response was not positive. He said:

"I am still trying to get it behind me. It’s always tough to look at the game instead of playing the game.”

With the Pelicans not fancied to win against the Nets, New Orleans could be cautious and sit Ingram another game and make sure he is 100% fit to return.

With the Pelicans' current situation, every night might be a challenge, but playing the Memphis Grizzlies in the next game might be easier for Ingram to work himself back into.

With Ingram likely out of the lineup once again, expect the Pelicans to start Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Garrett Temple and Jonas Valanciunas.

