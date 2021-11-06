Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? 2021-22 NBA season

Brandon Ingram continues to be one of the most dangerous offensive wings in the entire NBA. The 24-year-old forward has started to come into his own over the last couple of years and has become one of the faces of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise.

The Pelicans have gotten off to a rough start in the 2021-22 season. They currently find themselves with a 1-8 record and have lost each of their last five games. The team has struggled for form as they await the return of one of their key players in explosive forward Zion Williamson. But if there's any bit of optimism with this Pelicans team, it's been because of the play of Brandon Ingram.

So far this year, Ingram has hit the ground running in terms of production. In just six games, Ingram is averaging 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He's also shooting 46.6% from the floor and 45.5% from downtown. There's no doubt that Ingram continues to take strides forward when it comes to his game each year, and he's off to a flying start this season as well.

Brandon Ingram has been listed as questionable for tonight's game

Heading into tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors, Brandon Ingram has been listed as questionable. Ingram has missed the Pelicans' last three games as he's been dealing with a right hip contusion. The Pelicans have recently been playing much better than their record might suggest, but the number of injuries to crucial players has continued to add up.

It's been a rough start to the year for the Pelicans and they are going to face a tough opponent tonight in the Golden State Warriors. If the team wants to have a chance at pulling off an upset tonight, then the return of Brandon Ingram would give them a serious boost.

Ingram has continued to be one of the most consistent players for this organization over the last three years. He's a lethal asset on the offensive side of the ball with his ability to score at three levels.

The Pelicans have also started to see a couple of important rotation players pop up on the injury report. They will visit the Dallas Mavericks after tonight's game against the Warriors, before returning to New Orleans for a 3-game homestand. Ahead of these tough fixtures, getting their star forward back will be crucial for New Orleans if they have to get their season back on track.

