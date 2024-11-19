Is Bronny James playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on Lakers rookie's availability for Emirates NBA Cup game (Nov. 19)

Bronny James is doubtful for the Lakers' NBA Cup matchup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, as he is listed as "questionable" on the team's injury report due to a left heel contusion. The rookie guard was last in action during the South Bay Lakers' G League game against the Stockton Kings on Sunday.

In 25 minutes of play, Bronny contributed four points on 2 of 10 shooting, including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc, as the South Bay Lakers fell 127-122 to the Kings. While his offensive struggles persisted, the former USC guard displayed his playmaking abilities, recording two assists, two rebounds and one block.

LeBron James' son has yet to see significant minutes in the NBA. Lakers head coach JJ Redick has opted to utilize Bronny primarily during garbage time when the outcome of a game is already determined. So far, the rookie has appeared in just six of the Lakers' 13 games this season, averaging 2.6 minutes and 0.7 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' injury report ahead of their NBA Cup game against the Utah Jazz also includes Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura. Davis is listed as "probable" due to left plantar fasciitis, while Hachimura is "questionable" with a left ankle sprain.

Additionally, Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain), Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain), Jarred Vanderbilt (recovery from right foot surgery) and Christian Wood (recovery from left knee surgery) remain sidelined and will not be available for the game.

Bronny James in G League

Bronny James has appeared in two of the South Bay Lakers' three G League games this season but has struggled to make a significant impact, delivering underwhelming performances in both outings.

In terms of G League stats, the Lakers rookie has managed just 10 points across two games, shooting a disappointing 4 of 19 from the field, including 0 of 6 from beyond the arc. Additionally, he has recorded six turnovers in those appearances, reflecting his early-season struggles to find rhythm and consistency.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz?

The LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz NBA Cup game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Jazz game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and KJZZ (local). Hoops fans will also have the option to stream the game live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

