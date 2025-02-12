Is Bronny James playing tonight against Jazz? Latest on LeBron James' son's availability for Lakers amid injury concern (Feb. 12)

Bronny James is doubtful for the LA Lakers' regular season matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The rookie is listed as "questionable" on the injury report due to a left arm muscle strain. He was also sidelined for the Lakers' previous game against the Jazz on Monday.

In fact, Bronny has missed the last three Lakers games after previously earning playing time in four straight games. His most recent action came in the NBA G League last Friday, when he suited up for the South Bay Lakers against the Valley Suns.

During that game, the former USC guard suffered a hard fall after completing a poster dunk. He remained on the floor in visible discomfort before finally getting up after catching his breath.

Despite the setback, Bronny James delivered an outstanding performance, finishing just shy of a 30-point outing. He tallied 28 points on 12 of 23 shooting, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc, while adding six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

As for his time with the Lakers, Bronny struggled early in his NBA career but has shown improvement in his most recent appearances. For the season, LeBron James’ son is averaging 0.9 points on 16.7% shooting. However, in his last outing for the Lakers, he recorded a milestone moment by knocking down the first 3-pointer of his NBA career.

How to watch Bronny James in action during Lakers vs. Jazz game?

The LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz game will be broadcast live on SportsNet LA and KJZZ for local coverage. Additionally, the matchup will be available for streaming on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, though regional restrictions may apply.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will face the Jazz on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PT).

