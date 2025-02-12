LeBron James' wife Savannah James drops heartfelt 1-word reaction to adorable family picture with kids

LeBron James' wife Savannah James recently shared a heartfelt reaction to a family photo posted by Sierra Canyon Boys Basketball on Instagram. The image honored the team's seniors and their families as they prepared for their final playoff run together. Savannah's response highlighted her pride and support for her son Bryce James, who is among the seniors celebrated.

"Celebrating to our seniors today as we head into another open division playoff! Their last playoff run together kicks off tomorrow at SC at 7pm, hope to see you all there!" the post read.

In one of the images, LeBron and Savannah are seen posing with their three children: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Savannah shared this photo on her Instagram story, adding a heartfelt two-word caption to express her feelings.

"Us," she wrote.

Savannah James frequently attends her sons' basketball games, offering unwavering support from the stands. She is often seen courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the UCLA Health Training Center, cheering for her eldest son Bronny James.

Bronny plays for both the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Additionally, Savannah is a regular presence at Sierra Canyon High School games, where her younger son, Bryce James, showcases his basketball talents.

Savannah James' reaction to Bronny James' 1st made 3-pointer

Savannah James recently celebrated a major career milestone for her son Bronny James. The Lakers rookie made his first-ever NBA 3-pointer during a game against the LA Clippers last Wednesday.

Proud of the moment, Savannah shared a clip of Bronny’s shot from beyond the arc on her Instagram story, captioning it with an enthusiastic “Bang bang” to mark the achievement.

LeBron and Savannah are proud parents of three children. Their eldest son, Bronny, was born on October 6, 2004, followed by Bryce James on June 14, 2007, and their youngest, Zhuri James, on October 22, 2014.

