LeBron James' wife Savannah James leaves heartfelt 2-word reaction to Bronny James' major career milestone

LeBron James' wife Savannah James on Wednesday reacted to her son Bronny James’ major NBA milestone. Bronny saw extended playing time during the Lakers' dominant 122-97 victory over the LA Clippers on Tuesday as the game was well in hand before the final buzzer.

The Lakers rookie made the most of his opportunity, showcasing his skill set and marking a significant moment in his young NBA career. The former USC guard capitalized on his minutes by knocking down the first 3-pointer of his career, a moment celebrated by thousands in the arena and millions watching from home.

Proud of her son’s achievement, Savannah James shared a video of Bronny’s first made 3-pointer on her Instagram story. LeBron James' wife accompanied the video with a short but meaningful two-word reaction.

"Bang Bang," Savannah wrote.

(Credit: Savannah James/Instagram)

Bronny James had struggled from beyond the arc in a Lakers jersey, missing his first nine 3-point attempts. However, the rookie finally broke through, sinking his 10th attempt from deep and getting the proverbial monkey off his back.

While his shooting efficiency with the Lakers has been inconsistent, the young guard has demonstrated his ability to knock down shots from long range during his time with the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Bronny James stats vs. LA Clippers

Lakers coach JJ Redick subbed Bronny James into the game against the Clippers with 5:59 remaining on the clock. As the rookie approached the scorer’s table to check in, the crowd erupted in excitement.

Bronny initially struggled, missing two consecutive free throws, but quickly redeemed himself by sinking his first NBA 3-pointer. Beyond his scoring, he also made an impact in other areas of the game despite limited minutes.

He finished the night with three points on a perfect 1 of 1 shooting, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc. Additionally, he contributed one assist, one steal and committed one turnover.

