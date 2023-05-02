Is Butler playing against the Knicks? Latest injury update on Heat's star ahead of matchup (2nd May 2023)

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat could not be stopped as they were able to secure another road win in the playoffs, this time against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals. Down by 12 points in the second quarter, the Heat were able to rally back and pull off a 108-101 win.

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for Game 2 with a right ankle sprain. Joining Butler on the injury report is Haywood Highsmith, who is listed as probable with left tendinitis but is also expected to suit up for the matchup.

During Game 1, Jimmy rolled his ankle in the final minutes of the fourth quarter when he made a strong move against Josh Hart. He was in pain when the injury occurred but chose to remain in the game after knocking down his free throws.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The four-time All-Star was not much help when he chose to remain in the game as he struggled to get back on defense and even threw up an airball from a corner 3-point spot. Luckily, the Heat didn't need him to score more like how he willed the team against the Milwaukee Bucks in Games 4 and 5.

Kyle Lowry was huge coming off the bench as he had 18 points on 41.7% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range, six assists, five rebounds and four blocks. Gabe Vincent was the second-highest scorer following Butler's 25 points. Vincent dropped 20 points on 37.5% shooting, including 41.7% shooting from 3-point range, five assists, two rebounds and one steal.

The Heat's defense was no slouch as they were able to limit the Knicks' 3-point shooting to just 20.6% and even forced them to turn the ball over 13 times.

Jimmy Butler on the Miami Heat stealing Game 1 from the New York Knicks

The Miami Heat made their presence known as they stunned the crowd at Madison Square Garden with an impressive 108-101 victory.

Following the game, Jimmy spoke to the media regarding the team's victory.

“We’re just playing great basketball,” Butler said. “We’re together at home, on the road, through good and through the bad. We believe that we can do something special. We’re going to continue to play as such, and we’re going to see where we end up in the end.”

Even with a right ankle sprain during the fourth quarter, the Heat All-Star still finished the game with 25 points on 8-16 shooting, 11 rebounds and four assists.

It was a huge road win for the visiting team but there is some level of concern over Butler's status for Game 2 and for the rest of the series moving forward.

Poll : 0 votes