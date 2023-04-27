Who are Jimmy Butler's parents Jimmy Butler II and Londa Butler? Taking a closer look at Heat star's personal life

Jimmy Butler's parents haven't been very supportive of their son's life and career. The Miami Heat star had a difficult upbringing and nearly no support from his parents, which is why it's almost unbelievable that he's turned out to be as good as he is.

Butler is now 33 and one of the best players in the NBA. He doesn't want his past to define him and believes that his hard work got him to where he is today. However, his journey must have been extremely difficult without much support.

A running joke among NBA fans is that Michael Jordan is one of Jimmy Butler's parents. As cool as this sounds, it's not a fact.

Jimmy Butler's parents abandoned him, but he still talks to them and visits them

Jimmy Butler's parents are Jimmy Butler Sr. and Londa Butler. When Jimmy was born, the two resided in Houston, Texas. However, his father left shortly after, leaving Butler and his mother on their own.

There aren't many details available regarding Butler's father, except that he was also born in Houston and that he was a working-class man.

Jimmy Butler's mother studied at Lone Star College in Texas, pursuing her career as a medical office receptionist. Londa reportedly works as a caregiver in Tomball, Texas, the city she and Jimmy used to live in.

Despite his parents being absent for most of his life, Jimmy Butler holds no grudges against them. In fact, he still talks to them and visits them.

"I don't hold grudges. I still talk to my family. My mom. My father. We love each other. That's never going to change," Butler said for ESPN in 2015.

While Jimmy Butler's biological parents were absent, he had a new family. In high school, the basketball star met Jordan Leslie, who'd later go on to play in the NFL. The two formed a strong bond and Butler started staying over at Leslie's place.

Michelle Lambert, Leslie's mother, eventually decided to take Butler in. She had four kids with her late husband and her new husband had three kids of his own, but the Lamberts still decided to take Butler.

The young basketball player was part of a functional home for the first time and this is what has helped him become a great player and person. The Lamberts have closely followed his career and are still in touch with the Miami Heat superstar.

