Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest on Pistons guard's status (Apr. 7)

The Detroit Pistons receive a huge boost ahead of the Sacramento Kings matchup. Cade Cunningham is not mentioned in the team’s injury report, implying that the star guard will be available for the matchup against Zach LaVine and co.

Ad

Cunningham suffered a left calf contusion in late March. This injury came as a huge blow to the Pistons, leading to the All-Star being sidelined for six straight games. He only made his return to the lineup during Detroit’s April 5 clash against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 25 points in a 103-109 loss.

“I got hit on my left calf and then it made my right calf tighten up a lot. There was just a lot going on. I got sick at the same time. It was trying to battle a lot of different things,” Cade Cunningham spoke about his injury after Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies via The Detroit Free Press.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He reassured Pistons fans with an injury update, claiming that the pain would not cause him trouble in the future.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Training staff got me right, I feel great now. Feel good going into the playoffs. This was a good game for me to shake off the rust and get ready,” Cunningham concluded.

Despite missing their best player, J.B. Bickerstaff’s boys did an exceptional job in maintaining a 4-2 winning record. The most notable victory of all – defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-122.

Ad

With Cade Cunningham back in the lineup, the Pistons are in a stronger position to compete with the Milwaukee Bucks for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Currently, Detroit trails Milwaukee by just one game. A win over Sacramento, combined with a Bucks loss tonight, would see both teams tied with a 44-35 record.

The Bad Boys will require Cade Cunningham to be at his best, as they face the in-form Kings, coming off an impressive win over the Cavaliers.

Ad

The team has announced that Jaden Ivey will miss the clash due to a left fibula fracture. Whereas, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren are listed as “questionable”.

Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings?

The Sacramento Kings vs Detroit Pistons clash will be available for live broadcast on NBA TV, FDSDETX, and NBCS-CA (local). Fans can also stream the game on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

Ad

Expand Tweet

The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. PT) on Monday, Apr. 7, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.