Is Cameron Payne playing tonight against the LA Clippers in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Cameron Payne's Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the LA Clippers tonight in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

The Suns hold a 3-1 advantage in the series and will be looking to advance to the finals with a win in front of their fans. They won the last game 84-80, as DeAndre Ayton put in a monstrous performance which saw him score 19 points and grab 22 rebounds.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Taking a look at Cameron Payne's status ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Cameron Payne has been declared fit for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. Payne is expected to come off the bench in the match in a sixth-man role for the Phoenix Suns. However, Payne's minutes might be limited as he is still partially recovering from injury.

Cameron Payne played close to 20 minutes in the Game 4 win, scoring five points and dishing out three assists. He had a career-high 29 points and nine assists in Game 2 of the series, which the Suns ended up winning by a narrow margin of 103-104.

New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

Cameron Payne had suffered an ankle injury in Game 3, leaving the court for the locker room in the first quarter itself.

Payne didn't return to the game as he was diagnosed with an ankle problem, which led to Chris Paul playing extended minutes in his first game back from his absence due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Perhaps the most remarkable matchup of this series: Reggie Jackson, making the vet minimum, averaging 17.1 ppg and 3.4 ast vs. Cameron Payne, also making the vet min, averaging 10.3 ppg and 3.5 assists. Both starting in the conference finals. Great redemption stories. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 23, 2021

Payne has been in scintillating form in the 2021 NBA playoffs. He has averaged 10 points and three assists in the postseason, shooting 42% from the field and 35% from downtown.

The former OKC Thunder player has been a crucial part of head coach Monty Williams' rotation, supplying the team with a spark of scoring and creativity as part of the bench unit.

Cameron Payne's journey to the @NBA Western Conference Finals has not been easy, but he never stopped GRINDING! 😤💪🙌



Don't give up, EVER! #MotivationMonday pic.twitter.com/XTVA8ZmgUK — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) June 28, 2021

Cameron Payne and the Phoenix Suns will have a major task on their hands tonight as they face a Clippers side that will be adamant on forcing a Game 6.

The LA Clippers have performed extremely well with their backs against the wall these playoffs, erasing back-to-back 2-0 deficits against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

