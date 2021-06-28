Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals?

Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers will be looking to keep their season alive when they square off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference finals tonight.

The LA Clippers superstar has missed the entire series so far and fans are curious to know Kawhi's Leonard's status as the Clippers try to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Will Kawhi Leonard be available for Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals against the Suns?

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is struggling with a knee issue

Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The latest injury report reveals that Leonard will not be traveling with the team to Phoenix, as the altitude while commuting by plane is not ideal for his situation.

Kawhi Leonard is recuperating from a knee injury that was initially diagnosed as a mild knee sprain. However, a second examination hinted towards an ACL injury. The former Toronto Raptors star has been out of action since Game 5 of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Utah Jazz.

There is no update regarding when Kawhi Leonard will be back as the medical team continues to assist with his rehabilitation. Leonard has a long history with injuries, and it is highly unlikely that the LA Clippers will rush him back into action.

Leonard had a phenomenal postseason before going down with an injury, as the small forward was averaging 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Kawhi Leonard was also terrific defensively, racking up 2.1 steals per game.

In his absence, Paul George and Reggie Jackson have been the standout performers for the LA Clippers. The pair led the franchise to back-to-back wins in the Jazz series, and have managed to play well in the series against the Phoenix Suns as well. They will have a major task on hand tonight, though, as a loss would effectively end the Clippers' playoff campaign.

If the LA Clippers do end up bowing out of the playoffs, Kawhi Leonard will have a few major decisions to make this summer. He has a player option in his contract for the 2021-22 season, and a second successive year without notable success in the postseason might make him ponder other alternatives.

