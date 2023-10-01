Is Carmelo Anthony from Puerto Rico? Looking at Knicks legend's ethnic and cultural roots

Standing at 6-foot-7, Carmelo Anthony is considered one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. In his professional basketball career, Anthony played in 20 seasons before retiring from the league, averaging 22.5 points per game (44.7% shooting, including 35.5% from 3-point range) and 6.2 rebounds.

However, some fans wonder whether Anthony is from Puerto Rico. Yes, the 10-time All-Star is half-American and half-Puerto Rican. His Puerto Rican roots can be traced back to his father, Carmelo Iriarteas, as discussed in an interview with ESPN Deportes' Martin Bater.

Carmelo Iriarte was born in Manhattan and raised by his Puerto Rican parents. However, Anthony was not able to learn much about his ethnic and cultural roots, as his father passed away due to cancer when he was just two years old.

During an episode on PBS' "Finding Your Roots," Anthony was able to learn more about his heritage. In the episode, he found out more about his great-grandmother who hailed from Puerto Rico, and also his African-American grandmother who grew up in Bishopville, South Carolina.

Carmelo Anthony talked about his Puerto Rican descent

According to an ESPN Deportes article by Martin Bater, Anthony briefly talked about his Puerto Rican descent and his hope to be recognized as one of them.

"I think it's something that's getting more and more out there," Anthony said, "People are definitely starting to recognize that. I'm still trying to get that message out there, to let them know that I'm one of them and part of that community too."

Additionally, he also talked about the mission and purpose behind the number of basketball parks that he has built in Puerto Rico.

"I want people to know that dreams can come true, that whatever people want to do when it comes to sports and things like that is doable," Anthony said, "I want to lead the charge and let them have hope, let them know that it is possible to make it to the NBA coming from [Puerto Rico]."

To show his pride in his ethnicity and cultural roots, the Knicks legend had the Puerto Rican flag tattooed on his right hand, next to the many tattoos that he had.

Besides being one of the best NBA players, Anthony is a man devoted to his ancestral roots, who didn't forget about his ethnic descent and the people to whom he belonged.