Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against Bucks? Latest on OKC Thunder center's status (Feb. 3)

Chet Holmgren will remain sidelined for the OKC Thunder’s highly anticipated interconference matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. The 7-foot-1 center is still recovering from the severe hip injury he sustained on Nov. 10 against the Golden State Warriors. However, there has been a positive development in his recovery process.

Holmgren recently participated in practice at the Thunder’s facility ahead of Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The former Gonzaga standout showcased his full offensive skill set, attacking the basket, finishing with dunks and refining his defensive movements, indicating steady progress in his rehabilitation.

Holmgren last took the court for the Thunder over two months ago and has appeared in just 10 games this season. The versatile center has already missed 37 matchups and is expected to remain sidelined for additional time before making his return.

When will Chet Holmgren return?

There is no set date for Chet Holmgren’s highly anticipated return to the OKC Thunder lineup. On Jan. 18, the franchise provided an update on the star center, confirming that his recovery is progressing as planned with no setbacks. Additionally, the team announced that the former No. 2 pick would be re-evaluated in three to five weeks.

With just 10 days remaining until the All-Star break, the Thunder may opt to hold off on Holmgren’s return until after the event. This approach would allow the talented center extra time to work on his conditioning and enough time to rebuild his on-court chemistry with teammates before the playoffs.

Where to watch OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Thunder vs. Bucks game will be broadcast live on FDSOK (local) and FDSWI (local), while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

